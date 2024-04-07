Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 375 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

NYSE BIP traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $28.84. The company had a trading volume of 439,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,214. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 206.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1,157.23%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.