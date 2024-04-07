Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 16,430 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,620 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 16,430 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BHP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.66. 3,397,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,030. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHP. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BHP Group

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.