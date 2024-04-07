Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 6,516 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the quarter. Brookfield comprises 2.2% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $18,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 4,670.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.32. 2,015,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,832. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Brookfield’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

