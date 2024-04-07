Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 17,431 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 486,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. 9,826,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,088,186. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

