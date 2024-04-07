Callahan Advisors LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $25.95 on Friday, reaching $783.50. 1,197,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,438. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.68 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $770.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $688.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $160.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.96.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

