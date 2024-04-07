Callahan Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dycom Industries worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 15.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.32. The stock had a trading volume of 226,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,866. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.42 and a 12 month high of $146.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.15). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $952.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DY. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

