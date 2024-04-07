Callahan Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 421.9% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,011,000 after buying an additional 60,957 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 558,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,020,000 after buying an additional 31,855 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VRSK traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $227.65. The stock had a trading volume of 579,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.30. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.96 and a 12-month high of $251.98.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,370.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,278 shares of company stock worth $2,662,515 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

