Callahan Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,918 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 669,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,517 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,011,000 after purchasing an additional 378,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.55.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.74. 1,287,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.42. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

