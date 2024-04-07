Callahan Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.21.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NTRS stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,729. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.06%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

