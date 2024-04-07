Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 658 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Polaris by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Polaris by 8.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,477,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,993,000 after acquiring an additional 202,794 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Trading Up 1.0 %

PII stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $97.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,615. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.67. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Polaris

Polaris Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.