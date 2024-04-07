Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 7.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 60,830 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 409,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 301,863 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 190,254 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd grew its position in Comstock Resources by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Comstock Resources stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.08. 2,844,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,371,610. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $13.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Comstock Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $410.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRK. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comstock Resources

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue bought 12,500,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $100,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 194,821,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,364,289.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.