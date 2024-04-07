Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Given Equal Weight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CALM opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of -0.06.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.55. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $703.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $57,864.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,726.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $42,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,983.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $57,864.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,726.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,228 shares of company stock worth $520,122. Insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 44.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

