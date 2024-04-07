Brown Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Brown Wealth Management LLC cut its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.91. 4,172,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,706. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.58 and a 200 day moving average of $92.89. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

