Brown Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,970 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Brown Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWOB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $63.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,884. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.56.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

