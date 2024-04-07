Brown Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Brown Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.76. 435,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,530. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.81.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

