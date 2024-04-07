Brown Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Brown Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

VWOB traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,884. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $64.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

