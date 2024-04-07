Brokerages Set V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) PT at $18.70

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.70.

Several analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get V.F. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on V.F.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in V.F. by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 2,835.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Down 0.5 %

V.F. stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. V.F. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that V.F. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -18.27%.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.