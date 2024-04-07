Brokerages Set Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) PT at $53.63

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNL. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.61. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $677,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,554.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 4,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $224,073.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,682.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $677,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,554.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,358 over the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 334.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

