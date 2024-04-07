Brokerages Set Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Target Price at $32.00

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

ONCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Oncternal Therapeutics to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.26. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.09) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,029.17% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.00) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -12.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert James Wills bought 6,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $58,630.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,630.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 845,991 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 728,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 336,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

