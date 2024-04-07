Brokerages Set Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Target Price at $22.57

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRA. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,692,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,870,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,360,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NMRA opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11. Neumora Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

