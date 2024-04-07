Brokerages Set Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Price Target at $133.00

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Globe Life from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Globe Life

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globe Life Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GL opened at $108.45 on Friday. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.