Brokerages Set Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Price Target at $131.50

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,192,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,173,339.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,192,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,834 shares in the company, valued at $91,173,339.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Garmin by 108.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,573,000 after acquiring an additional 970,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 195.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,700 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $54,460,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin stock opened at $147.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.11 and a 200 day moving average of $123.58. Garmin has a one year low of $94.89 and a one year high of $149.54.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

