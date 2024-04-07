Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Increased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $4,818,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 344,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 87,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,085,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,614,780. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

