Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 1,358 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 0.8% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,631,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,295,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.39. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.52.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

