Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 11,258 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,258 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,562 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,943,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,576,000 after purchasing an additional 922,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,083 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,982,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,854. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.13. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

