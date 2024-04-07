Bristlecone Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,143 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 948.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,794,000 after purchasing an additional 612,224 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,454,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after purchasing an additional 240,159 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 572,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,543,000 after purchasing an additional 173,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 158,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 104,880 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS GSST remained flat at $50.19 on Friday. 56,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.04.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2115 dividend. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

