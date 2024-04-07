Bristlecone Advisors LLC Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,423,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,736,000 after purchasing an additional 920,032 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,878,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,812,000 after purchasing an additional 595,357 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,717,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,232,000 after acquiring an additional 806,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,410,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,366. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.63.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.83.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

