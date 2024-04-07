Bristlecone Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $756,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.54. 880,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.88 and its 200 day moving average is $147.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

