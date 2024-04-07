Bristlecone Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IJR traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.62. 3,548,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,514,491. The company has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.25. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

