Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $3.74 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,359.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,359.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,498 shares of company stock valued at $5,289,003. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.0 %

Veeva Systems stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.73. The stock had a trading volume of 890,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,986. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.60.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.