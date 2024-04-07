Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $476.49. 5,550,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,341,335. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $466.91 and a 200 day moving average of $433.07. The stock has a market cap of $381.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.