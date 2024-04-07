Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.10. 282,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,517. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $81.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.66.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

