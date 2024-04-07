Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SLYG stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.80. The stock had a trading volume of 91,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,118. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average of $79.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

