Bristlecone Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,178,910,000 after buying an additional 165,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,875,306,000 after purchasing an additional 255,463 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.95. 2,293,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.47.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $329.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.