Bristlecone Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after buying an additional 141,874 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.90. 21,941,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,192,220. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

