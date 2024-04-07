Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 110,288 Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 110,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 71,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,071,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,590,000 after acquiring an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GCOR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 23,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,453. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $42.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.61.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.