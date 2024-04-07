Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 4,388 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.45. 968,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,045. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.62. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

