Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 355 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Brickley Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 132,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,362,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,294,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VB traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $223.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,726. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.92. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.