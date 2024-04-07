Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

BLIN stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.10.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 64.91% and a negative net margin of 64.13%. The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

