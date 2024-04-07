Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
BLIN stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.10.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 64.91% and a negative net margin of 64.13%. The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
