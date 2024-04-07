Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Insider Acquires £5,775,000 in Stock

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) insider Amit Bhatia purchased 1,500,000 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 385 ($4.83) per share, with a total value of £5,775,000 ($7,249,560.63).
BREE opened at GBX 388 ($4.87) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72. Breedon Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 302.90 ($3.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 408 ($5.12). The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,251.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 375.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 353.01.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,516.13%.
Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.
