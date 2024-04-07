Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Insider Acquires £5,775,000 in Stock

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) insider Amit Bhatia purchased 1,500,000 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 385 ($4.83) per share, with a total value of £5,775,000 ($7,249,560.63).

Breedon Group Price Performance

BREE opened at GBX 388 ($4.87) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72. Breedon Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 302.90 ($3.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 408 ($5.12). The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,251.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 375.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 353.01.

Get Breedon Group alerts:

Breedon Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,516.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 440 ($5.52) to GBX 460 ($5.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BREE

Breedon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.