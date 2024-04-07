Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $68.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $69.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,811 shares of company stock worth $5,017,070. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 49,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 26,126 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,716.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 188,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 178,349 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

