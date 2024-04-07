BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $103.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.33.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $89.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.46. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $62.42 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.87 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 214.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 102.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 736.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

