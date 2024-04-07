BNB Price Reaches $588.46 on Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $88.00 billion and approximately $1.32 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $588.46 or 0.00849159 BTC on exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,535,073 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,535,117.6230029. The last known price of BNB is 588.79814554 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2132 active market(s) with $1,333,661,746.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.