BMO Capital Markets Increases Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $75.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $64.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $69.82.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,258. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after buying an additional 24,101 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

