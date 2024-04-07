Block’s (SQ) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Block from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised Block from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.72.

Shares of SQ opened at $77.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.10 and its 200 day moving average is $63.94. Block has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Block will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,972,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,801 shares of company stock worth $27,284,175. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after acquiring an additional 115,132 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Block by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 261,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Block by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,807,000 after purchasing an additional 190,400 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

