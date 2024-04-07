Block (NYSE:SQ) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $62.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SQ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Block from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of Block from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Block from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Block from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.72.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $77.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Block has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.55.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Block will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,801 shares of company stock worth $27,284,175 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after acquiring an additional 115,132 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Block by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 261,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Block by 50.5% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Block by 16.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,807,000 after purchasing an additional 190,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

