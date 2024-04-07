BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Capitalization Hits $1.45 Billion

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $27.87 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001842 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001489 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001325 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000894 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00002824 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001398 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001269 BTC.
About BitTorrent-New
BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.