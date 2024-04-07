BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Capitalization Hits $1.45 Billion

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $27.87 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001842 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001325 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001398 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001269 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000151 USD and is up 5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $30,608,833.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

