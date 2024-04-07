BitShares Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $11.72 million and $148,815.93 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001311 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000904 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000658 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

