Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $38,763.99

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $25.44 million and $38,763.99 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.85 or 0.00106560 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00036818 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00016132 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002872 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001316 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.