BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.16 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $867.53 million and $1.16 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $69,856.24 or 0.99989655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00014025 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00018283 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001605 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011520 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00127052 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 69,384.59464098 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,154,969.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.